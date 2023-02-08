3D Imaging Market Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends from 2022 to 2030

The “3D Imaging Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global 3D Imaging Market is estimated to reach $26 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2016 to 2024.

The global 3D imaging market is bifurcated on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry and geography. By product type, it is further categorized into 3D cameras (time of flight, stereo vision and structured light), sonography (sonars and ultrasound), smartphone and others. Image sensors are segmented into CMOS and CCD. Applications can be segmented into 3D scanning, 3D modeling, layout & animation, 3D rendering and image reconstruction. Furthermore, end-use industry is segmented into entertainment, industrial applications, healthcare, architecture & engineering, security & surveillance and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Oceania and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the global 3D imaging market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Company, North Grumman Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Stemmer Imaging Ltd., Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Frontop Digital Technology Co., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of 3D Imaging Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global 3D Imaging Market

An exhaustive regional analysis of 3D Imaging Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the 3D Imaging Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of 3D Imaging Market

Product Type Segments

Sonography

Sonars

Ultrasound

3D Cameras

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Smartphone

Others

Image Sensor Segments

CMOS

CCD

Application Segments

3D Scanning

Layout & Animation

3D Modeling

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

End-Use Industry Segments

Architecture & Engineering

Industrial Applications

Entertainment

Healthcare

Security & Surveillance

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

