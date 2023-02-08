Smart Agriculture Market Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2030

The “Smart Agriculture Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Smart Agriculture Market is estimated to reach $20 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2024

Technological advancements and ever increasing population coupled with rising demand for food globally are the key driving factor of the smart agriculture market. Growing popularity of greenhouse farming and need for automated farming techniques would also support the growth of the smart agriculture market. However, lack of technical knowledge among farmers in rural areas and high cost of smart devices or machines may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among farmers and entry for new players could provide growth opportunities for the smart agriculture market in the coming years.

Solutions, application and geography are the major segments of the global smart agriculture market. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into agriculture asset management, network management, logistics & supply chain management, supervisory control & data acquisition, smart water management and others. Furthermore, application segment has been segmented into fish farming, precision agriculture, smart greenhouse, livestock monitoring, and others.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the geographical segments of the global smart agriculture market. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, Italy, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in this market include Cisco Systems, Deere & Co., AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Hexagon AB, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Iteris Inc., and Teejet Technologies, among others.

Scope of Smart Agriculture Market

Solution Segments

Agriculture Asset Management

Network Management

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

Smart Water Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Others

Application Segments

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Agriculture

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farming

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022

Market Segmentation by Application

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

