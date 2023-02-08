Armored Vehicle Market Growth, Revenue and Forecasts 2023-2031

The “Armored Vehicle Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Armored Vehicle Market is estimated to reach $39 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2016 and 2024.

Expanding defense budgets in emerging economies and availability of armor cars on rental & leasing basis support the growth of the armored vehicle market. Rising internal & external security threats and increasing violence among neighboring countries and other regions in the world also fuel the demand for the market. Additionally, rising demand from commercial sectors and need for light weight armor vehicles would provide market opportunities in the coming years. However, lack of regulatory standardization may limit the growth of the market.

The global armored vehicle market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, application and geography. By type, the market is segmented into light protected vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, armored amphibious vehicles, main battle tanks, mine-resistant ambush protected and others. Technology segment is categorized into inter operable communication, active protection systems, electric armor, situational awareness, modular ballistic armor, active mine protection and vehicle information integration. Furthermore, by application, the market is segmented into military, law enforcement and commercial.

By geography the armored vehicle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Russia, U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the armored vehicle market include Lockheed Martin, International Armored Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Denel Land Systems, BAE Systems, Oshkosh Defense, Elbit Systems Ltd., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Armored Vehicle Market with respect to major segments such as type, technology and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Armored Vehicle Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players of the Armored Vehicle Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Armored Vehicle Market

Type Segments

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks

Armored Personnel Carriers

Armored Amphibious Vehicles

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected

Others

Technology Segments

Inter Operable Communication

Vehicle Information Integration

Active Protection Systems

Modular Ballistic Armor

Electric Armor

Situational Awareness

Active Mine Protection

Application Segments

Military

Law Enforcement

Commercial

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

