SCADA Market By Product, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 To 2030

The “SCADA Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global SCADA Market is forecasted to reach $48 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024.
Component, architecture, application and geography are the major segments of the global SCADA market. Component segment includes remote terminal unit (RTU), SCADA communication systems, programmable logic control (PLC), human machine interface (HMI), and others. Architecture segment is segmented into hardware, software and services. Moreover, electric power, transportation, water & wastewater, manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, telecommunication, chemicals, and others are the key sub segment of application segment.
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the key geographical segments of global SCADA market. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key market players in the SCADA market are GE Intelligent Platforms, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, ABB, General Electric, Siemens AG, and B-SCADA Inc., among others.
Scope of SCADA Market
Component Segments
Programmable Logic Control (PLC)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
SCADA Communication Systems
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
others
Architecture Segments
Hardware
Software
Services
Application Segments
Pharmaceuticals
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Manufacturing
Electric Power
Transportation
Chemicals
Telecommunication
Food & Beverages
Others
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
