Smart Transportation Market Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Factors and Player and forecast to 2030

Global Smart Transportation Market is estimated to reach $278 billion by 2024 with CAGR of 19.4% between 2016 and 2024.

Some of the major drivers of the global smart transportation market are high adoption of IoT & smart cities, increasing government investments along with need for public safety & security. Rising number of road accidents and concern over increasing greenhouse gas emission also support the growth of the market. Additionally, growing popularity of smart cities in emerging economies would provide growth opportunities during the forecast period. Though, high cost involved in the construction and long downtime may hinder the growth of the market.

The global smart transportation market is categorized on the basis of service, solution and geography. By service, it is segmented into business services, cloud services, and professional services. Furthermore, by solution, the market is segmented parking management system, integrated supervision system, ticketing management system, and traffic management system.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Accenture plc, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, General Electric Company, LG CNS Co., Ltd. Tomtom International Bv, International Business Machines Corporation, Alstom SA, and Kapsch TrafficCom AG, among others.

Scope of Smart Transportation Market

Solution Segments

Parking Management System

Ticketing Management System

Traffic Management System

Integrated Supervision System

Service Segments

Cloud Services

Business Services

Professional Services

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

