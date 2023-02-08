Nutraceuticals Market Developments and Technology, Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The “Nutraceuticals Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global Nutraceuticals Market is forecasted to reach $340 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024.
Product type and geography are the major segments of global nutraceuticals market. Product type segment includes functional food, functional beverages, personal care & pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements. The functional food segment is further divided into probiotics fortified food, omega fatty acid fortified food, branded ionized salt, branded wheat flour, and others. The functional beverages segment is classified into dairy & dairy alternative drinks, fruit & vegetable juices drinks, noncarbonated drinks, and others.
Geographically, the global nutraceuticals market is categorised into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America. Europe covers UK, France, Italy, and others wherein Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. RoW includes South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major companies operating in the nutraceuticals market are General Mills, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestle S.A., Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, Groupe Danone S.A., PepsiCo, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), among others.
Scope of Nutraceuticals Market
Product Type Segments
Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals
Functional Food
Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food
Branded Wheat Flour Market
Probiotics Fortified Food
Branded Ionized Salt
Others
Dietary Supplements
Vitamins & Minerals
Proteins & Peptides
Herbals
Others
Functional Beverages
Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks
Noncarbonated Drinks
Fruit & Vegetable Juices And Drinks
Others
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Content:
Market Introduction
Market Report Scope and Methodology
Overview of Market Research Methodology
Market Overview and Dynamics
Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022
Market Segmentation by Application
Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19
Market Competitive Landscape Analysis
Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Conclusion
Continued……………….
