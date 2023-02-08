Warren Foegele scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ryan McLeod and Foegele had goals 36 seconds apart early in the second and Foegele scored again midway through the period to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins restored their two-goal lead late in the third period and Evander Kane added an empty net goal.

Edmonton's Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots, including some key ones in the third to keep a one-goal lead.

The Oilers maintained the momentum they had going into the All-Star break with their eighth win in nine games.

Ville Husso made 22 saves for the Red Wings, who had won two of their previous three games.

Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi broke a scoreless tie midway through the first period and Joe Veleno scored with 9 seconds left in the second to pull the home team within a goal.

Edmonton, the NHL's highest-scoring team and best on the power play, scored with an extra skater when Nugent-Hopkins had a goal with 4:22 left in the third.

The game had plenty of after-whistle scrums, leading to a parade into the penalty box with several penalties in the third period.

NOTES: Bertuzzi, who has been limited to 18 games by injuries, scored his second goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Red Wings: Host the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

