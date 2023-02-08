Brunson scores 25, late basket lifts Knicks over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night.

Brunson’s running bank shot put the Knicks up for good at 94-93. He then fed Jericho Sims for a dunk and a three-point lead.

The teams combined to shoot 10 free throw attempts in the final 7.7 seconds. The only miss was by Orlando's Paolo Banchero, who intentionally tried to set up a tying basket with 2.3 seconds remaining.

Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 21 points. Franz Wagner added 18 points and Banchero finished with 16 points after being held to four in the first half.

Immanuel Quickley came off the New York bench with 18 points.

Wagner made his first five shots, two of them on a 10-0 run that gave Orlando a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Randle erased most of that lead, but the Knicks went scoreless for the final 2:20 of the first half and fell behind 48-40.

Two baskets by Quickley helped New York close the third quarter on a 7-0 run, and when Randle and Quickly opened the fourth quarter with 3s, the Knicks had their first lead since 2-0.

Knicks: C Mitchell Robinson missed his 10th game after having surgery on a fractured right thumb. ...C Isaiah Hartenstein had five fouls in 13 minutes.

Magic: The home crowd of 19,438 was the third-largest in Magic history. ... C Mo Bamba sat out the second game of a four-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation at Minnesota on Friday night. ...F Chuma Okeke, out since late November with a knee injury, has been assigned to Lakeland of the G League.

Knicks: Play at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Magic: Home against Denver on Thursday night.

