Bo Horvat scores as New York Islanders beat Seattle Kraken

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored in his home debut with New York Islanders, leading his new team to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves in his fifth shutout this season and No. 15 for his career. Samuel Bolduc, Simon Holmstrom and Zach Parise also scored in New York's fourth straight win, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau added two assists.

The Islanders acquired Horvat in a blockbuster trade with Vancouver on Jan. 30. The All-Star center then agreed to a $68 million, eight-year contract on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Horvat skated in his first game with New York on Monday night, helping the Islanders to a 2-1 victory at Philadelphia.

He got his first goal with his new team 5:08 into the second period. Mathew Barzal stole the puck from Yanni Gourde in the offensive zone and set up Horvat for a one-timer.

Horvat's career-best 32nd goal of the season gave New York a 4-0 lead.

Martin Jones had 23 saves for the Pacific Division-leading Kraken, but Seattle dropped the opener of a five-game trip to begin the second half of the season.