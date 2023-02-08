Avian flu outbreak at central Taiwan poultry farm results in 24,000 culled hens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The abnormal death of laying hens at a farm in Fangyuan Township, Changhua County, led to the discovery of a new H5N1 subtype of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

The finding led to the immediate culling of 23,709 hens at the farm on Feb. 7, according to CNA. The Changhwa County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center carried out the inspection and initiated actions to stop the spread of the disease.

According to the center, the farm first reported abnormal deaths on Feb. 2. This led to the dispatch of animal disease personnel to take samples for the examination, which were later sent to the Council of Agriculture’s Animal Health Research Institute.

On Feb 5, the institute confirmed the hens were infected with a highly contagious new subtype of H5N1. This led to the deployment of anti-epidemic personnel to carry out culling, cleaning, and disinfection of the poultry farm.

Authorities further call upon poultry farms and production and sales companies to pay attention to temperature control measures at poultry farms as well as undertake other preventative measures.



As reported earlier, there have already been 14 avian flu outbreaks at other farms so far this year. This increases the need for implementing staff control and access measures for vehicles to prevent the potential of cross-contamination.