NetApp Advance Offers Organizations Next Level Hybrid Cloud Flexibility and Efficiency

NetApp’s new portfolio of programs and guarantees makes it easier to manage storage investment and avoid sporadic capital expenditures

Reducing the cost, complexity, and disruption of tech refreshes by buying once and evolving continuously.

Greatly reducing the risk previously associated with the journey to hybrid cloud with the flexibility to easily scale out to the cloud if or when business demands it.

No additional cost non-disruptive upgrades to the latest storage controller technology every three, four, or five years

Option to upgrade controllers at only incremental cost prior to three-year renewal.

Optional capacity refresh allowing customers to replace lower capacity drives as part of a storage refresh, so customers never have to buy the same capacity twice and can achieve a more efficient & sustainable data center footprint.

Remotely managed software updates including non-disruptive ONTAP software upgrades packed with new capabilities and enhancements.

Premier-level support services, with Active IQ and Cloud Insights that enable full-stack visibility and AIOps to streamline observability of the infrastructure beyond the storage layer in a single interface to quickly pinpoint issues and simplify troubleshooting. While ONTAP Essentials provides detailed overviews of ONTAP inventories, workloads, and data protection.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 February 2023 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the availability of NetApp Advance, a new portfolio of storage programs and guarantees to help customers cost-effectively future proof on-premises environments.NetApp Advance evolves the storage lifecycle, allowing organizations the possibility to avoid complex, costly, and time-consuming refresh cycles by enabling ongoing, non-disruptive hardware upgrades – and ensures efficient, secure and sustainable storage with new guarantees offered to meet the needs of organizations today.With simplified storage ownership and management, NetApp Advance can help to eliminate complex, time-consuming, and costly upgrade cycles while staying current with technology innovations. Organizations can choose on-premises or cloud storage options to future-proof environments to scale securely, seamlessly, and non-disruptively as they grow. Advance also brings sustainability and efficiency best practices and capabilities that continually improve energy efficiency and operational performance to reduce carbon footprint."NetApp Advance brings peace of mind to forward looking organizations in need of storage solutions that can adapt and scale as their business changes and grows," said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Storage at NetApp. "With NetApp Advance, we're offering customers the confidence that their storage investment today will provide the flexibility to meet their hybrid cloud needs for the future."New benefits of NetApp Advance include:Part of NetApp Advance, the newoffers:Additionally, the NetApp Storage Lifecycle Program introduces the, which allows organizations to trade in controllers for full credit toward their choice of NetApp cloud solutions to enable easy scale out to the cloud in order to meet changing business demands – and two new guarantees to benefit organizations in need of agile and efficient storage consumption options and models.offers that if workload efficiency goals are not met, NetApp will rectify this at no cost to the customer. Available for all AFF all-flash systems.*NetApp will also introduce a newfor NetApp Keystone customers. Keystone comes standard with 99.999 percent data availability.* Now Keystone will provide a standard Watts/TB for each SLA-based performance level, with service credits available if those targets are not met. This new SLA is planned for availability in the first calendar quarter of 2023 and specific terms and conditions will apply.With NetApp BlueXP , customers will soon have access to a new, industry-firstavailable for preview in the first quarter of NetApp's fiscal year 2024This dashboard provides a holistic view of an organization's IT environment with real data measuring power, energy and heat usage to deliver a sustainability scorecard. By offering actionable insights with AIOps to improve their overall score and reduce their storage carbon footprint, organizations can simply and easily monitor and achieve their IT sustainability goals."Hybrid multicloud has become the foundation of modern businesses in APAC," said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp Asia Pacific. "With NetApp Advance, customers can have the confidence that when they move to the cloud, the simplified storage ownership they enjoy today can quickly scale up, and give them new levels of efficiency and sustainability to meet changing business needs.""As a NetApp partner, EVT is helping our joint customers optimize their IT environment and accelerate their journey to the cloud," said Scott Gelb, Solutions Architect at Enterprise Vision Technologies. "With NetApp's announcement of NetApp Advance, we're now perfectly positioned to help customers do just that by providing a flexible path to non-disruptive upgrades of their on-premises hardware systems, or to right-size their hybrid cloud environments as they scale out to any cloud with credits toward their choice of NetApp cloud solutions. By future-proofing their investment with Advance, we can limit risk and offer infrastructure agility as their business evolves."NetApp Advance is available today. Also announced today, the upcoming availability of NetApp AFF C-Series, a new family of capacity flash storage options that deliver lower cost all-flash storage, and NetApp AFF A150, a new entry-level storage system in the AFF A-Series family of all-flash systems.Hashtag: #NetApp

