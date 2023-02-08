Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 7) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 8).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 99 military aircraft and 37 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.