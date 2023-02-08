Taiwan increases Turkey donation to US$2 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has increased its donation to Turkey to US$2 million (NT$60 million), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

Given that the number of casualties from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues to rise, the Taiwan government has decided to boost its original donation of US$200,000 in order to further aid the Turkish government to resettle quake victims so they can resume their daily lives as soon as possible, MOFA said. The ministry also said Taiwan will cooperate with Turkish and foreign NGOs to provide daily necessities and materials for those in the disaster-stricken areas.

The Taiwan government has already dispatched two search and rescue teams to Turkey and opened an account for people to contribute to disaster relief in Turkey, it added.

For domestic donations, there are two accounts under the name “Ministry of Health and Welfare Donation”: 270750 via interbank remittance and 50269506 via postal remittance.

There is also a Mega International Commercial Bank account under the name “Ministry of Health and Welfare Donation” for those living abroad: 007-09-11868-0.

Additionally, the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei has requested those who would like to make in-kind donations to contact their office by email (tr-office.taipei@mfa.gov.tr) and leave their contact number and details of the donations, including quantity and weight information. The office has shared a list of necessary items for the quake victims, including winter clothing and tents, blankets, mattresses/sleeping pads, and sleeping bags.

So far, at least 7,700 people have been reported dead from the earthquake, according to The New York Times.