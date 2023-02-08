DCS Announces Expected Uplist to the NYSE American Stock Exchange and Reverse Stock Split

San Diego, California - Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023 - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) ("DCS"), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced that it expects to uplist to the NYSE American and its common stock will trade on the NYSE American under the ticker "DCSX" on or around February 15, 2023, subject to pricing and the following conditions. The uplisting is subject to meeting all NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") requirements at the time of listing and the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring effective DCS' registration statement on Form S-1 for its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering"). A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.



DCS has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to make effective the reverse split/consolidation of shares of its common stock on seven (7) old common shares for one (1) new common share (7:1 share consolidation) after the market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.



This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.

DCSI is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCSI is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCSI and the DCSI logo are among the trademarks of DCSI in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.



Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

bespley@dcsbusiness.com

604-630-3072



Mike Zhou, Director

mzhou@dcsbusiness.com

604-338-6485



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.