Club America, Reign and Lyon women announce partnership

OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, France's Lyon and Liga MX's Club America have announced a partnership that aims to share knowledge, experiences and best practices between the three women's teams.

The alliance announced Tuesday kicks off on Feb. 25 when the Reign will play an exhibition match against Club America at the Reign's training facility in Tukwila, Washington.

“Achieving the relationship with these teams is a pathway set for Club America, not only for us as a team in Mexico, but it’s a milestone worldwide. Being able to share and improve our practices and procedures, and continue to internationalize Mexican football around the world is the No. 1 priority of our institution,” said Claudia Carrion, women’s football director for Club America.

Carrion was joined by Nick Perera, general manger of OL Reign, in France for the announcement of the partnership with representatives of Olympique Lyonnais.

In addition to the exhibition games, the partnership will give the teams the opportunity to share scouting and recruiting practices, as well as communication and marketing strategies. The clubs will also collaborate at the academy level on education, techniques and strategy.

“I think for us this partnership is something that’s extremely important in terms of creating a local partner, someone close to us in our region that we can continue to share best practices with, and somebody whose values are where we are in terms of growing women’s soccer," Perera said.

The NWSL's Angel City formed a similar partnership with Liga MX's Tigres women last year.

