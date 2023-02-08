Chegg, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Hertz, Activision rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.02 to $75.60.
The maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $13.69 to $122.97.
The chipmaker announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.
Royal Caribbean Group, up $4.92 to $74.01.
The cruise line operator's fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $1.52 to $30.24.
The software and data company beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $1.32 to $19.
The car rental company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Chegg Inc., down $3.60 to $17.43.
The provider of online textbook rental services gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
CONSOL Energy Inc., up $4.13 to $62.45.
The coal company handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $2.85 to $3.01.
The struggling home goods retailer is hoping to raise just over $1 billion through an equity offering.