Fire breaks out at US-owned drone factory in Latvia

A US-owned drone factory near Riga airport in the Baltic nation of Latvia was ablaze Tuesday, according to emergency services in the small Baltic nation.

The Edge Autonomy unmanned aerial vehicle production plant was partially engulfed in flames, with large plumes of dark smoke reaching towards the sky.

The AFP news agency reported more than 20 police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were at the scene of the blaze. Latvian broadcaster LTV shared video taken from the road showing black smoke belowing out of the burning factory.

Residents were advised to steer clear of the smoke. State Fire and Rescue Service told state news agency Leta that they received a call shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) that the facility was alight.

On Twitter, the fire service said, "A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke."

The Edge Autonomy facility in Latvia

The Edge Autonomy factory is located near Riga airport, though flight operations were not affected by the fire. A representative of the airport Ilze Salna said one of five of the airport fire brigades had been dispatched to the scene to help put out the blaze.

The facility delivers unmanned systems technologies to academic, commercial and government clients in 70 countries, including Ukraine and NATO allies. According to the company website, the California-based company produces long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The company was founded in 2009.

