Alun Wyn Jones cleared for Wales after head injury recheck

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former captain Alun Wyn Jones has become available for Wales against Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend after failing a head injury assessment.

After Jones was replaced late on Saturday as Wales was losing to Ireland 34-10 in Cardiff, coach Warren Gatland said he failed a HIA and would miss the trip to Scotland.

But on Tuesday, the Welsh Rugby Union said the HIA result was abnormal and Jones has since passed two more intensive checks. He was said not to be concussed and, instead, to have a neck injury that wasn’t serious enough to prevent his clearance to meet the Scots this Saturday at Murrayfield.

Jones has a world record 168 test caps, including a record 156 for Wales.

The Wales team will be named on Thursday.

