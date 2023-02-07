Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/07 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86
Huntsville 36 23 11 1 1 48 132 109
Roanoke 34 21 11 2 0 45 114 87
Knoxville 36 21 12 1 2 45 136 118
Birmingham 36 21 13 1 1 44 137 113
Evansville 37 21 14 2 0 44 126 122
Pensacola 35 19 16 0 0 38 123 117
Fayetteville 37 15 18 4 0 34 107 119
Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101
Macon 32 6 24 2 0 14 86 144
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.