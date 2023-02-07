NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 22-1-3 17-6-2 9-4-3 m-Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 17-5-2 17-4-6 13-3-1 m-New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135 14-10-2 19-3-2 9-5-2 a-Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 20-5-4 11-8-4 7-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 49 32 16 1 65 176 148 20-4-1 12-12-0 9-6-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133 14-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 14-8-3 13-12-3 9-4-1 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 14-6-4 10-10-5 5-4-4 N.Y. Islanders 53 26 22 5 57 150 145 15-9-2 11-13-3 10-5-1 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 11-13-2 15-7-2 6-8-1 Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184 14-7-3 11-15-3 10-3-2 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 14-11-1 10-12-2 9-5-0 Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164 10-13-2 11-9-7 6-8-4 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 12-10-3 9-9-5 6-8-2 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189 11-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198 11-15-2 4-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135 14-5-6 15-8-4 9-2-3 c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 18-8-0 14-11-1 13-4-0 p-Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 13-10-3 16-5-2 9-6-2 p-Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 14-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2 p-Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 14-13-0 15-5-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 13-11-3 15-7-1 10-6-0 c-Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141 15-8-1 12-10-3 8-5-0 Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158 14-9-2 10-8-8 9-3-2 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 13-9-3 14-9-0 9-4-1 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 14-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 10-12-2 13-13-1 6-9-1 Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201 10-13-1 10-13-3 10-5-0 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 5-12-7 10-13-4 2-8-6 Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 11-8-2 6-20-4 3-6-2 Anaheim 51 16 29 6 38 127 208 9-13-1 7-16-5 6-6-1 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176 9-16-2 6-13-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.