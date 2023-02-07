All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 16 1 65 176 148 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135 N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 53 26 22 5 57 150 145 Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158 Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 51 16 29 6 38 127 208

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.