London court jails ex-police officer for serial rape

A former London police officer responsible for a two-decade-long campaign of abuse against women was jailed on Tuesday for a minimum of 30 years.

David Carrick, pleaded guilty in January to 49 charges including rape, assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment of 12 women, making him one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders.

Carrick’s offences were all committed while he was serving in the Metropolitan Police.

What the judge said about Carrick

Southward Crown Court Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb handed him 36 life sentences, with a minimum term of 32 years. She told Carrick he represented a "grave danger to women" which would "last indefinitely."

Cheema-Grubb said Carrick "took monstrous advantage of women" behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness.

"You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable. You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you," the judge told Carrick.

The crimes of David Carrick

Carrick joined the Met in 2001 and his crimes took place between 2003 and 2020.

He allegedly met some of his victims through online dating apps or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust, authorities said.

Carrick often humiliated the women, including locking them naked in a small cupboard, urinating on them and whipping them.

In statements read out by the prosecutor, his victims said they felt "trapped"

Failures of London police to spot pattern of abuse

The case drew a wave of condemnation across Britain.

"For nearly two decades, you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low," she added.

Some of his victims gave written statements to the court in which they said they no longer trusted the police.

The Met, which dismissed Carrick last month, has previously apologised for failing to spot his pattern of abuse earlier.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said in a statement on Sunday evening that she was "truly sorry for the harm and devastation" caused to Carrick's victims.

lo/es (AFP, AP, Reuters)