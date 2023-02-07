EVOH Liners Market Growth: Providing a Platform to the Industry

Summary of Market Details:

The EVOH liners market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) liners are used in food packaging, primarily to keep food products fresh and safe for consumers. Increasing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals has created an upsurge in the use of EVOH liners, especially in North America and Europe. Boosting retail sales of convenience goods such as frozen vegetables and ready-made meals are creating a substantial demand for these liners.

Furthermore, manufacturers have started using these liners in other industries such as pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals due to their superior physical properties like high strength and barrier properties which help maintain product integrity during the transportation process.

EVOH Liners Industry Competitor Analysis:

Here are the main key players in the market

Conitex Sonoco, Alpine FIBC, Intertape Polymer Group, King Bag and Manufacturing, LC Packaging, NPF Polyfilms, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC

Segmentation based on the type of market:

Stitched Types

Glued Types

Other

According to the application market, it is divided into:

Agriculture

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Pet food

Metals

Mining

Other

EVOH Liners Global Industry Key Questions:

1. What is the estimated market value worldwide?

2. What is the growth rate of the world market?

3. What is the projected size of the market for EVOH Liners?

4. What are the leading manufacturers in the global EVOH Liners market?

5. What are the main types of EVOH Liners?

6. What is the latest technology at EVOH Liners?

7. What is the future of EVOH Liners?

