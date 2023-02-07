Global Glycerol Market is estimated to be USD 247.5 million in 2023

The Glycerol Market is estimated to be USD 247.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 460.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.39%.

Global Glycerol Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market with a forecast period of 2023-2033.

Glycerol is a simple polyol compound, also known as glycerin or glycerine. It is a colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is widely used in pharmaceutical formulations. Glycerol has three hydroxyl groups that are responsible for its solubility in water and its hygroscopic nature. It is used as a humectant, solvent, and sweetener, and in the manufacture of polymers and other industrial products. In addition, glycerol is an important component of triglycerides and is used as a precursor for the synthesis of lipids and fatty acids. It is also used as a food additive and in the production of cosmetics and personal care products. Glycerol has a wide range of applications in the medical field, including as a cryoprotectant, a laxative, and a topical treatment for skin conditions.

Market Segment by Types:

Glycerol Market, by Production Source:

Biodiesel

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Soap Industry

Glycerol Market, by Application:

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

Alkyd Resins

Foods and Beverages

Polyether Polyols

Tobacco Humectants

Other (including explosives, textile, paper etc)

Pandemic impact on the Global Glycerol Market:

✧ The Glycerol industry experienced a decline in the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the sharp decrease in the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors.

✧ Manufacturing companies have prolonged the closure of all their operations at their workplaces and manufacturing areas until reopening instructions are received from the government authorities.

✧ In addition, due to the reduction in labor in light of social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glycerol industry witnessed a significant decrease in production.

