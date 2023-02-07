Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is projected to reach USD 1601.93 Mn by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.19%.

The Healthcare Chatbots Market is estimated to be worth USD 276.85 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1601.93 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.19% between 2023 and 2033.

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Definition

Chatbots are interactive applications that use AI and set rules to communicate with humans through textual communication. It is software that allows artificial intelligence and humans to communicate. Chatbots can interact with consumers via voice or text output. Pre-calculated sentences in the form of text are employed to carry out the dialogue. Patients utilise these chatbots, which can be cloud-based or on-premise, to diagnose symptoms, locate clinics, schedule appointments, and make other arrangements.

Chatbots are also used by healthcare payers to build relationships with new clients. Healthcare chatbots assist patients in finding answers to their inquiries. This program employs cutting-edge technologies to assist patients with minor issues. This has allowed clinical staff to spend more time on their jobs. Due to the automation of many workflows using enhanced technologies, there is a high demand for digital assistants in healthcare.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The major drivers of the market for healthcare chatbots are the rising number of smartphone users around the world and the increasing penetration of the internet among the masses. Chatbots are needed to reduce the healthcare infrastructure’s burden. These chatbots have huge potential and can perform a wide range of functions, including medical guidance and grievance redressal.

Healthcare chatbots are becoming more intuitive and user-friendly due to technological advances in the healthcare sector. With increasing technological proficiency and literacy, people are also more comfortable trusting virtual assistants. It will have a positive effect on the market growth for healthcare chatbots.

Top: Biggest Companies in Healthcare Chatbots Market

MD Limited

Healthtap, Inc.

Sensely, Inc.

Buoy Health, Inc.

Infermedica

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

Baidu Inc.

Ada Digital Health, Ltd.

PACT Care BV

Woebot Labs, Inc.

Global healthcare chatbots market segmentation:

By component:

Software

Services

By deployment model:

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

By application:

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

By end-user:

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Other End Users

Restraints

The main growth inhibitor for the healthcare chatbot market is a lack of knowledge and misinformation. A large portion of the population is not tech-savvy and cannot operate chatbots. A large portion of the world’s population is not able to access affordable Internet services and smartphones, which is a significant hindrance to the market.

Global internet users are still concerned about data privacy and security, which will impact the market for healthcare chatbots. Other concerns, such as a lack of user-friendliness or limited use, are also growth-limiting factors. However technological advances will make these issues less prevalent.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends

The coronavirus (COVID-19), an outbreak that has impacted the market for healthcare chatbots, is one of the key drivers. Because the virus is highly infectious, healthcare chatbots are being used by medical professionals around the world to monitor patients and provide hospital-based care. The chatbots can communicate information about COVID-19 to patients in various languages, making the screening process quicker and more efficient. The market is also being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring (RPM).

Private clinics have begun to use healthcare chatbots to triage patients and clerk them, which leads to substantial cost savings and improves patient care outcomes. They can also help hospitals free up resources to treat critical and existing patients. Many health companies are also focusing on digital healthcare solutions. There is an increase in hybrid chatbot usage. These bots allow patients to communicate with real doctors via text or live video. These chatbots can also provide mental health assistance and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, or a combination thereof. Through webcams, and microphones, they can also assist autistic people in improving their social skills.

Important Developments

* March 2022: WhatsApp announces the launch of an AI-based chatbot to educate young Indian women. This chatbot is called “Bol Behen” and translates as “Speak Sister”. This initiative was designed to help adolescent women and girls who have questions about sexual well-being and general health.

* March 2022: Ivy.ai introduced Genie, an automated chatbot technology that allows companies to quickly build chatbots capable of recognizing unique content.

