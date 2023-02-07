Jombingo, A Leading social e-commerce company in Southeast Asia, is about to start its global expansion plan

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 - After several years' development, Jombingo is about to start its expansion plan, developing operation centers worldwide and accelerating the promotion of localized markets, to provide a better service for consumers.



Jombingo, a leading big data and cloud computing company, has been on the forefront of technological innovation in the social commerce industry since its establishment in 2016. Jombingo is also about to be backed by Andgo Partners and Maya Capital, two prestigious investment firms that recognize the company's potential for success and growth. This multimillion-euro investment will provide Jombingo with the resources and support it needs to further solidify its position as a leader in the social commerce industry. Headquartered in Illinois, USA, Jombingo boasts a core team of top talent from renowned organizations such as McKinsey, BCG, Amazon, eBay, Shopee and more. The company has a solid financial foundation, supported by its investors, including top VC in Silicon Valley, and has the potential to become an industry unicorn.



At Jombingo, the company's focus lies in cross-border e-commerce, social group buying, wisdom media, and supply chain finance, leveraging its technological innovations for maximum efficiency and results. The company's innovative solutions include an end-to-end smart system, user behavioral and preference analysis, order and commodity demand forecasting, and precise and intelligent matching of customer needs with desired products. Jombingo also employs logistics and route deployment algorithms to minimize cost and optimize results, utilizing smart data analysis throughout its operations.



The company's expansion has been rapid and impactful, followed by the establishment of its NA supply chain center and South American supply chain center. The following year, Jombingo established its European and Asia supply chain centers, and in 2019, the company established a digital marketing data lab.



Jombingo's success can be attributed to several key advantages that allows it to ride the social commerce trend and set it apart from its competitors. Firstly, the company's core operating system team is comprised of 69 PhDs, and its big data operation center is staffed by experts from industry leaders like Uber. These experts use user behavior big data analysis and merchant supply chain analysis as the core data foundation, ensuring that the company's data-driven approach to social commerce is robust and effective.

