BlockDailyHK The First Cryptocurrency News Mobile App in Hong Kong Is Fully Upgraded

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 -



Ranked No. 1 on the App Store

BlockDailyHK launched the first cryptocurrency news mobile app in Hong Kong and ranked No. 1 in the category of "Magazines & Newspapers" in the App Store(Hong Kong). This time, BlockDailyHK has upgraded its interface and added BDTV channel, to provide a more user-friendly visual design for investors and to present the news in a more diversified way.





The Latest Features: UI fully Upgraded & BDTV

BlockDailyHK provides users with real-time local and overseas news, newsletters, cryptocurrency market trends, and more. The latest updates bring users a more user-friendly interface and more informative videos on BDTV. It provides users with a better browsing experience and a richer set of news, analysis, and market trends, all in one app that will benefit both newbies and experienced investors.



BDTV will broadcast a series of cryptocurrency lessons, news, events, and interviews with Hong Kong entrepreneurs, providing a one-stop platform for beginners to understand more about cryptocurrency and to help cryptocurrency enthusiasts to catch up with the latest market trends.



The First Local App in Crypto Industry

More attention has been paid to the Hong Kong crypto industry since the release of the Government issues Policy Statement on development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong in October last year, but there has been a lack of local media to provide professional and instant coverage on it.



As the first crypto news media in Hong Kong, BlockDailyHK was established to promote Hong Kong people's knowledge and interest in the crypto and technology fields. Now, it provides more professional news coverage for local cryptocurrency investors, keeps an eye on the change and development of the local cryptocurrency ecosystem, and provides a space for users to communicate online and offline.



Local Analysts' Column

Newcomers to the cryptocurrency market may be confused when facing the market. In addition to the cryptocurrency news information, the app also includes a column for the local professional analysts, who will analyze the market trend, technical indicators, and predictions in their articles, providing users with multi-perspective, diversified, professional, and accurate currency market analysis and point of view.



BlockDailyHK Mobile App

Other existing functions include currency ranking and trend, 24-hour global financial index, etc., which can help investors to understand the trend of the cryptocurrency market.



Newsletters -- Provide the most up-to-date and comprehensive international and local blockchain news, notifying users of real-time news and providing readers with the most updated information from the crypto world 24 hours a day.



Currency Ranking and Classification -- It helps you to know the market capitalization ranking, price change, and sector of nearly 200 coins with one click, which helps you gain insights and make the wisest investment choice.



Professional Investment Indicators -- Provide not only the NFT index, Crypto fear and greed index, but also various international financial indices (US Dollar index, Gold Futures Prices, Crude Oil WTI, and Silver futures Prices), so that users can grasp the real-time global financial conditions anytime and anywhere, and invest more conveniently.



