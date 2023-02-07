Japan Epoxy Resins Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2027

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Japan Epoxy Resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 226.2 Million by the year 2027 from US$ 197.8 Million in 2021.

Anyone wanting to comprehend the present situation of the competitive Japan Epoxy Resins market conditions will find this to be an enlightening resource. Firms can make the necessary decisions for growth or profitability with ease if they have access to comprehensive information about recent innovations as well as forward-looking profiles of carefully chosen industry competitors. In order to provide them with everything they need before entering the Japan Epoxy Resins market of tomorrow, this report also formulates a survey addressing small variables applicable specifically to new applicants as well as major concerns impacting all players in this field generally.

Leading Players

Aditya Birla Chemicals,

Arkema,

BASF SE,

Covestro AG,

Cytec Solvay Industries,

DuPont,

Evonik Industries,

Huntsman International LLC,

Jiangsu Sanmu Group,

The analysis encompasses both current trends and conventional growth prospects for the future, depending on the creation of policies to support their advancement. The study provides a comprehensive assessment of the market prognosis and current situation for the product/industry until 2031. It also covers potential growth drivers and top competitors, as well as information on the threats they bring to the market’s future performance, all of which are combined into one thorough document. The market has been thoroughly estimated, and its trajectory has been examined and anticipated. Both businesses and people conducting an in-depth study on this industry will find the report to be a valuable resource.

In the research, Porter’s five forces model offers insights into how new entrants affect competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer power, and other factors. The analysis starts with a summary of the industry structure, including barriers to entry for new competitors and a view of their current position. Collectively, this gives readers some indication about which companies may be most vulnerable or thriving depending on who has been leaving so far (newer players).

Segments Overview:

The Japan Epoxy Resins market is segmented into type, form, application, and end user.

By Type

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

The DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 69% owing to its various industrial applications, such as adhesives, coatings, paints, and structural applications. The Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 3.1% owing to its better chemical resistance as compared to other epoxy resin types.

By Form

Liquid

Solid

Solution

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its high usage in various applications. The solid segment is estimated to account for a market volume of around 27.5 kilo tons.

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

The paints and coating segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to high use of epoxy resin for production of paints and coatings. Adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 2.3%. Encapsulation segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 21.1 kilo tons by 2027.

By End User

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

