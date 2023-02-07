Biodegradable Packaging Market 2021 Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica has announced the release of its Biodegradable Packaging Market report, which will present all the latest trends in the market. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Furthermore, the report justifies new technological developments and mechanical enhancements when demand for this service/item grows globally.

The Biodegradable Packaging Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 76.33 Mn in 2021 to US$ 111.37 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

A complicated and significant component of the global economy and supply chain network is the chemical sector. Chemicals are created by transforming raw resources like water, minerals, metals, fossil fuels, and others into thousands of diverse products essential to contemporary life as we know it. Over US$ 5.7 trillion was made by the global chemical industry in total revenue in 2022.

In order to effectively combat climate change, chemical manufacturers can play a critical role. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life; therefore, major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability. In light of these factors, 2023 may be a pivotal year for a change in strategy.

Chemical companies’ decision-making processes are evolving as a result of digital implementation. In order to monetize the current investment pool before extending to fresh areas, the near-term focus will be on maintaining current platforms and capabilities.

The chemical industry will concentrate in Asia, more notably in China. India will eventually resemble China if development proceeds steadily, but only after a few decades.

An association market share analysis is included in the market studies to provide a more thorough picture of the important business players. Additionally, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts, joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale. The market study also incorporates a valuable example and a product portfolio analysis of different associations by region.

Leading Player

Developing a prominent product for the sustainability of environment requires the minimal chances of uncertainty and maximum production which can help this industry to flourish. Several key players are indulged in the development of products including Amcor, BASF SE, Clearwater Paper Corporation, International Corp., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Novamont S.P.A., Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Rocktenn, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Tetra Pak International SA among others.

Segmentation Overview

By Material

Plastic Starch-Based Plastics Cellulose-Based Plastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Plastics

Paper Kraft Paper Flexible Paper Corrugated Fibre board Boxboard



By Application

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Personal and Homecare Packaging

Others

