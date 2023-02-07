Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market 2022 Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.
The Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is estimated to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 123.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,017.1 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.
The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.
It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close.
This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Insights
By Propulsion Type segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- Fully Electric
- Hybrid
- Conventional
By Battery Function segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- Starting batteries
- Deep-cycle batteries
- Dual-purpose batteries
By Battery Design segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- Solid-state batteries
- Flow batteries
By Application segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- Commercial
- Defense
By Battery Type segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- Lead-acid
- Lithium
- Fuel cell
By Ship Power segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- <75 KW
- 75–150 KW
- 150–745 KW
- 745–7,560 KW
- >7,560 KW
By Ship Range segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- <50 KM
- 50-100 KM
- 100-1,000 KM
- >1,000 KM
By Region/Country segment of the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market is sub-segmented into:
- China
- India
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Players Insights
The key competitors in the Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market are Akasol AG, Siemens, Spear Power Systems, Furukawa Battery Solutions, Toshiba Corporation, and Exide Technologies among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to have a grip on the emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.
