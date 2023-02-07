Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Strategies, Global Opportunity Analysis Factors and Forecast to 2030

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.

The Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market is anticipated to mark a tremendous rise its revenue from US$ 6,209.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 21,066.8 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close. This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Vehicle Type segment of the Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market is sub-segmented into:

E-bikes

Electric Kick Scooters

Two-Wheelers Scooters Motorcycles

Three-Wheelers Passenger 3-Wheelers Cargo 3-Wheelers



By Usage segment of the Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market is sub-segmented into:

Personal

Commercial Passenger Carrier Goods Carrier



By End User segment of the Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market is sub-segmented into:

Individuals (B2C)

Businesses (B2B) Logistics Companies Transport (Fleet Operators) Retail & E-Commerce Utilities Hospitality Others



By Country segment of the Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market is sub-segmented into:

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Key Players Insights

The key players in the Europe Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market are Riese & Müller GmbH, Leon Cycle, Govecs AG, Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH, myStromer AG, Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Emco Electroroller GmbH and Energica Motor Company S.p.A. among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as merger & acquisition in order to have a grip in the stabilized market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

