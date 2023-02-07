Automotive Telematics Market 2023 Industry Business Analysis, Segments, Share, Key Players and Global Opportunity Analysis Factor Analysis by 2031

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Automotive Telematics Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19. The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

The automotive telematics market size is estimated to grow from US$ 50.90 billion in 2022 to US$ 251.05 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2023-2031. On the other hand, the volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close.

This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Component segment:

Hardware Self-contained Telematics Units (TCU) GPS Devices

Software Platform

Services Consulting Implementation Maintenance Telematics as a Service



By Application:

Automatic Crash Notification

Billing Services

Driver Behavior

Emergency Calling

Insurance Risk Assessment

Navigation

On-Road Assistance

Remote Diagnostics

Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Car Electric Vehicles ICE Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Two-Wheeler

Others

By Connectivity:

Satellite

Cellular

By Sales Channel:

Aftermarket

OEMs

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Vietnam Thailand Myanmar Rest of ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG​

LG Electronics

Verizon

Harman International

Delphi Automotive Plc

Visteon Corporation​

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.​

Tomtom International BV

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

