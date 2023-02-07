ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market 2022 Segmentation, Key Players Analysis, Regional Outlook, Sales, Trend, Demand and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.

The ASEAN auto insurance market is forecast to see a rise in market size to more than US$ 17,165 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the 6 years forecast term. ASEAN automotive insurance market is analyzed for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2017-2020 is the historic data, 2021 is considered as the base year and 2022-2027 are forecast values.

The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close.

This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Risk Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Liability Coverage

Personal Injury Coverage

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Add-ons Road-side assistance Engine replacement Nil Depreciation



By Coverage Term

One year

3 Years

5 Years

More than 5 years

By Distribution Channel

Agency

Bank

Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

Direct

Others

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicles Petrol Diesel Other

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

By Vehicle Application

Personal 2 Wheelers 4 Wheelers

Commercial Passenger Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

By Vehicle Ownership

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By End-user

Individuals

Businesses Enterprise Logistics Retail Education Energy & Mining Construction Others



By Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN

Key Players Insights

The competition landscape section of the report covers descriptive profiles of 12 prominent players and readers can request for revising the list or including additional players, as per their research requirements. Details covered for these players include – Business description, company financials, and claims, key details, strategy outlook, list of products, recent developments.

The players profiled in the report include the following – AVIVA Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Co., Chubb Group, People’s Insurance Company of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance’ Tokio Marine Group, Admiral Group Plc, AIG (American International Group, Inc.), Allianz, and Allstate Insurance Company.

