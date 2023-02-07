Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 7, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Humid;31;26;SSW;14;82%;34%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;33;18;Cooler with some sun;25;19;NW;12;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warmer;10;-2;Sunny, but chilly;7;-3;WNW;11;67%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;8;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;ENE;14;69%;87%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then sun;6;-4;Mostly sunny;6;-2;S;12;61%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow;-2;-7;Snow;-5;-10;NE;7;94%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, warm;21;6;A downpour;14;3;NW;14;67%;82%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-15;-20;A little a.m. snow;-13;-20;NE;11;88%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;NE;11;48%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;Rain/snow showers;7;1;N;19;61%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;22;18;A shower in the a.m.;24;16;SW;20;66%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;18;7;An afternoon shower;16;4;WNW;18;48%;43%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;22;SE;11;76%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, very warm;31;18;Hazy sun, very warm;31;17;E;11;44%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;12;65%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Rain;11;8;Increasingly windy;12;6;NE;28;68%;89%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-5;Inc. clouds;7;-3;SSE;9;39%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cold;0;-5;Fog to sun;2;-5;E;7;69%;12%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;2;-5;Fog, then sun;3;-5;SSE;11;62%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;21;8;Cloudy;21;9;SE;11;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;19;ENE;10;55%;11%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny;2;-6;Fog, then sun;3;-7;SE;9;61%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;S;6;50%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-8;NE;13;75%;72%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, but chilly;2;-6;Fog, then sun;3;-7;ENE;12;59%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;E;13;45%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;A stray t-shower;29;19;ENE;11;67%;54%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;14;2;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NNE;11;39%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;16;9;Clouds and sun;15;8;N;13;56%;10%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;25;17;Sunny;28;17;SE;25;58%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;20;Overcast and humid;27;19;ENE;5;74%;44%;4

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;23;Variable clouds, hot;33;23;SE;12;65%;0%;5

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;5;-2;Increasing clouds;6;2;E;10;66%;100%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SW;11;79%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;3;-1;Partly sunny;4;-1;SSW;12;73%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;16;63%;2%;7

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;17;7;Rain, then a shower;10;3;SSW;19;90%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;32;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;ENE;16;70%;69%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;24;10;Hazy sunshine;23;11;WNW;12;54%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny;8;-6;Partial sunshine;10;-7;WNW;12;42%;71%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Hazy sunshine;28;18;SSE;9;58%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers around;30;25;S;11;80%;94%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;11;3;More clouds than sun;9;0;W;18;75%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;13;3;Showers around;13;4;NNE;15;47%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;14;11;Rain;14;12;E;19;81%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;23;20;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;SE;11;95%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;NE;9;74%;82%;9

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with a shower;29;21;A stray t-shower;28;21;E;23;70%;46%;5

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;2;1;Partly sunny;3;2;SW;12;89%;43%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;An afternoon shower;34;25;SE;11;58%;56%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;26;16;Not as warm;22;17;E;20;80%;76%;1

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;ENE;31;56%;60%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;33;19;Hazy sun;33;18;NNE;10;45%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;Not as warm;21;9;NNE;8;39%;28%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and snow shower;2;0;Rain and snow shower;3;1;NNE;25;81%;97%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;A shower;29;24;W;10;88%;87%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;High clouds, breezy;25;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;NNW;27;46%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;15;Heavy thunderstorms;25;15;NNE;11;71%;99%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;7;-1;An afternoon shower;7;-1;SSW;7;54%;87%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Hazy sun, very warm;30;17;W;15;46%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;20;7;Hazy sun;20;7;SSW;8;52%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun, very warm;32;13;Breezy and very warm;30;14;N;24;14%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;-2;-11;Clearing;-3;-10;W;10;73%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a shower;31;23;Warm with a shower;31;23;N;21;60%;81%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;Hot with clearing;33;24;ENE;11;68%;41%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;32;20;Hazy sun;31;19;SSW;10;58%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;N;7;68%;66%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;12;4;Occasional rain;13;4;NE;10;74%;95%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SSW;12;78%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;26;21;Partly sunny;26;21;SSE;12;76%;26%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with sunshine;14;7;Occasional rain;12;9;ENE;20;83%;97%;1

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, fog early;8;-2;Fog, then some sun;8;1;SSW;8;65%;40%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Mostly sunny;23;10;NE;9;31%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Clearing;31;25;SSW;13;67%;17%;11

Madrid, Spain;Variable clouds;10;1;A shower in the a.m.;11;3;E;10;65%;62%;1

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;26;NNE;14;69%;38%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;NNE;6;83%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray t-shower;31;24;Very warm;32;23;E;14;65%;66%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;26;13;Clearing;23;14;SSW;17;61%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and beautiful;25;7;Mostly sunny;25;7;N;9;39%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Sunshine and breezy;26;20;Breezy;26;22;E;24;64%;18%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;0;-9;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;WSW;11;78%;10%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;31;25;Sunshine and windy;31;25;ENE;25;64%;5%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very warm;31;23;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;NE;21;54%;27%;9

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;2;0;Mostly sunny;4;-4;WSW;15;68%;18%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-6;-12;Low clouds;-2;-6;WNW;15;78%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;22;Hazy sun;32;23;NNE;12;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;NE;15;42%;8%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;5;4;Breezy, not as cool;11;3;WNW;22;54%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;12;1;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;N;14;55%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-10;-16;Cloudy;-13;-21;SW;9;58%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Breezy in the p.m.;13;3;N;18;63%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;Fog;5;3;SSW;12;92%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-6;SW;15;67%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;E;17;79%;85%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NW;12;66%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;29;22;A little p.m. rain;28;23;ENE;13;85%;72%;7

Paris, France;Sunshine;6;-3;Plenty of sun;6;-4;E;10;60%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;19;Very warm;30;20;S;20;49%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;32;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;SSE;10;62%;31%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;30;24;A t-storm or two;28;24;N;16;82%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunshine and hot;34;19;SE;11;49%;3%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then sun;0;-8;Fog, then sun;0;-6;SE;10;62%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;6;-6;Plenty of sunshine;7;-9;NNW;13;37%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;8;A stray thunderstorm;19;8;NE;9;70%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;17;6;A couple of showers;18;7;SSE;16;77%;90%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;25;SE;13;64%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;2;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-6;NW;28;70%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;2;-2;An a.m. snow shower;3;-2;SSW;15;87%;41%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Heavy a.m. showers;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SE;12;79%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;24;10;Clouds and sun;24;8;NNE;10;25%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, cool;10;-3;Partly sunny, cool;10;-2;NNE;9;49%;19%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-2;Low clouds;2;1;WSW;14;83%;23%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;15;6;NNE;12;71%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;28;18;A t-storm around;28;19;ENE;22;53%;41%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;23;Winds subsiding;29;23;ENE;25;70%;97%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;27;17;Sunshine and nice;27;18;WSW;10;55%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;8;Mostly sunny, nice;28;7;ENE;8;20%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and seasonable;33;17;Sunny and hot;35;18;SW;11;34%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;30;21;A shower or two;29;21;N;14;72%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;15;4;A couple of showers;13;6;E;17;72%;93%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with showers;10;3;A morning shower;9;4;SE;11;74%;50%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;9;-5;Sunny;9;-6;NNW;7;42%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;11;6;Mostly cloudy;11;7;ENE;18;69%;82%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;25;Showers around;31;24;NNE;12;73%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of snow;-1;-8;Sunny, but cold;-2;-9;E;9;65%;30%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;28;23;A shower in places;28;24;ENE;25;70%;94%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;3;2;Periods of sun;5;0;SW;14;86%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Episodes of sunshine;26;21;NE;21;64%;85%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;18;16;Breezy;21;17;ENE;24;83%;18%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;2;0;A snow shower;3;0;SSW;16;91%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;16;3;Showers around;12;4;E;13;53%;95%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;7;2;Morning flurries;4;2;NNW;25;63%;91%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;14;6;Breezy in the p.m.;11;1;N;15;41%;68%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with showers;14;10;A shower in the a.m.;14;7;NW;28;64%;81%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and chilly;9;-6;Sunny and chilly;9;-4;ENE;7;37%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;14;6;Decreasing clouds;12;4;NNW;18;65%;29%;4

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;7;1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;SSW;15;68%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;An afternoon shower;16;12;WNW;30;73%;90%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;14;9;A little p.m. rain;11;9;NE;12;85%;98%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-12;-29;Mostly sunny;-6;-26;E;12;81%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Downpours;9;2;An afternoon shower;8;4;ENE;9;77%;57%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and chilly;2;-7;Fog to sun;2;-7;SE;10;67%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunny and hot;33;21;SE;9;58%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-7;An a.m. snow shower;1;-5;SW;13;80%;47%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Fog, then sun;2;-9;S;11;75%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;30;17;Cooler;22;15;ENE;18;67%;56%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with some sun;34;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;WSW;9;39%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;6;-3;Still cloudy;1;-5;ENE;4;77%;82%;1

