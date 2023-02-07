Taipei’s Yangmingshan Flower Festival to open this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yangmingshan Flower Festival will open in front of the Flower Clock at Yangming Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11) and run until March 19, Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said in a press release issued on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

Yangmingshan is an ideal place for flower viewing this time of year as a variety of flowers, including cherry blossoms, camellias, and azaleas, are blooming. There are different varieties of cherry trees at Yangmingshan, including Yae Sakura, Showa Sakura, Yoshino Sakura, and Taiwan cherry

Furthermore, the Taipei Sakura Cup Street Dance Tournament, which has a total purse of NT$100,000 (US$3,300), will take place at Yangming Park on Feb. 25 during the festival, the release said.

According to a report on the Undiscovered Taipei website, the Yangmingshan Flower Festival, which has been held for more than 60 years, attracts over one million flower lovers each year. The main venues include Yangming Park and the Floriculture Experiment Center. Yangmingshan boasts diverse and abundant ecological resources, history, and culture, the report says.

Sung Fu-hua (宋馥華), director of PSLO’s Floriculture Experiment Center, reminded the public that there is limited parking space around Yangming Park. In addition, traffic control measures will be implemented during weekends at Yangminshan. Therefore, visitors are encouraged to take public transportation to reach the venue.



(Taipei City Government photo)



