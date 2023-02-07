Ukraine updates: Russian invasion displaced 13.3 million, says UN

The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday that nearly 8 million people have had to flee Ukraine since the Russian invasion started, while another 5.3 million are internally displaced.

This is the largest refugee movement since the Second World War, according to the UN.

Griffiths, the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told the UN Security Council in New York almost 40% of Ukraine's population are in need of humanitarian assistance.

To address the severe humanitarian crisis impacting 17.6 million people in the country, the UN said that it needs some €3.9 billion on behalf of the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine.

The UN reports that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022, more than 7,000 people have died.

"The actual toll is certainly higher," Griffiths said.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Monday, February 7:

Russia warns war could 'escalate unpredictably'

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Western arms shipments to Ukraine could drag NATO into the conflict.

"The US and its allies are trying to drag out the conflict as long as possible. To do this, they have begun supplying heavy offensive weapons (to Kyiv) and openly calling on Ukraine to seize our territories," Shoigu told a defense meeting.

"Such steps draw NATO countries into the conflict and could see it escalate unpredictably," Shoigu added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said the military alliance is not seeking a direct confrontation with Russia.

During a visit to South Korea last week, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing for "more war" by acquiring weapons from countries, including North Korea.

Paris mayor says Russian athletes not welcome at Olympics

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said she was opposed to Russian athletes competing at the 2024 Olympic Games "while Ukraine war continues."

Late last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) it was looking into ways to let athletes from Russia and Belarus compete in Paris next year despite international sanctions slapped over the invasion of Ukraine.

The athletes could be free to compete under a neutral flag, the IOC said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy however, said it would be tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable."

Ukraine and several of its allies have threatened to boycott the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to take part.

Russia likely planning major offensive, Luhansk governor

Russia's military has likely tried to resume significant offensive operations in Ukraine since early January of this year, with the intention of seizing Ukraine-held portions of Donetsk, a British Defence Intelligence update said on Tuesday.

The assessment added that it was still doubtful that Russia would be able to amass the necessary troops in time to have a substantial impact on the outcome of the conflict.

Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine's governor of the mainly Russian-occupied Luhansk province, said they are seeing more reserves and equipment being brought in.

"They bring ammunition that is used differently than before — it is not round-the-clock shelling anymore. They are slowly starting to save, getting ready for a full-scale offensive," Haidai said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's spring offensive to recapture lost territories has been on hold awaiting the delivery of longer-range missiles and battle tanks from the West.

lo,ss/es (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)