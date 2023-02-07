Taiwan’s Hualien rated 2nd ‘Most Welcoming City on Earth’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien City has been rated by Booking.com customers as the second most hospitable city on earth.

This is the first time Hualien City has been recognized in Booking.com’s "10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth" ratings.

Based on a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com, the online travel agency unveiled the "10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth for 2023" as part of its annual Traveler Review Awards on Jan. 24.

“There are plenty of reasons to visit Hualien City, situated on the East Coast of Taiwan,” Booking.com wrote. “Besides Taiwan’s most beautiful National Park, Taroko, at its doorstep where travelers can explore incredible nature, temples and waterfalls, the city itself has much more to offer.”

“The city has a laid-back atmosphere, with many beautiful parks like Meilunshan to wander around and relax, and a perfect destination where travelers can taste some of Taiwan’s greatest delicacies at buzzing night markets, including Dongdamen Night Market.”

According to Booking.com, the 2023’s Most Welcoming Cities On Earth are:

1. Polignano a Mare, Italy

2. Hualien City, Taiwan

3. San Sebastián, Spain

4. Dresden, Germany

5. Klaipeda, Lithuania

6. York, UK

7. Ushuaia, Argentina

8. Porto De Galinhas, Brazil

9. Mexico City, Mexico

10. Gold Coast, Australia

For more about exploring and experiencing all these welcoming cities have to offer, check out this destination guide.



(YouTube, Hualien County Government video)



(YouTube, Hualien County Government video)