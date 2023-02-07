DPP ex-chair to visit Taiwan's outlying Kinmen to promote non-militarization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After penning an open letter urging the government to withdraw troops from Kinmen and Matsu, former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair Shih Ming-te (施明德) announced his plan to visit Kinmen to promote his plan.

Liberty Times reported that on Monday (Feb. 6), eight Kinmen County councilors formed the “Cross-Party Administration Counseling Alliance” and the “Nonpartisan Alliance” during a press conference. One of the two alliances’ main goals was to advocate for the establishment of the Kinmen “permanent non-military zone” as an attempt to avert the possibility of cross-strait conflict.

Shih responded to the news during an interview with CNA, saying he had immediately contacted Hung Hung-pin (洪鴻斌) one of the councilors. Hung reportedly expressed his hope that the Kinmen County Council will be able to invite him over for a visit.

In December last year, Shih compared keeping Kinmen and Matsu armed to “burying a fuse right under the enemy’s feet.” He wrote, “Kinmen and Matsu are positioned in the range of the enemy’s traditional artillery, and once a war begins, they would be rendered helpless. Taiwan will not be able to save Kinmen and Matsu, and Kinmen and Matsu will not be able to protect Taiwan.”

He urged Taiwan’s government to “remove the fuse” by withdrawing all troops stationed in the two outlying counties and establishing non-military and peaceful zones there instead. He said the move would be “an act of wisdom” and “a small step towards peaceful stability across the strait.”

According to Shih, troops stationed on Kinmen have been reduced from nearly 100,000 to just 3,000 and, on Matsu, from 20,000 to 2,000. Those remaining troops in the two counties can do little to defend against Chinese invasion and their presence “only stokes the enemy’s desire to invade.”