Counto Earns ASR+ Tier 3 Status, Redefining Accounting & Tax Services with AI Software

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 - Counto, a Singapore-based finance back-office service platform, has achieved Tier 3 accreditation on IRAS’ Accounting Software Register Plus (ASR+) listing.



The integrated software offers a wide range of features, such as the ability to submit Corporate Income Tax Returns (Form C-S) and GST Returns (F5, F8). One of the core benefits of Counto's Tier 3 status is the company’s ability to provide seamless tax filing services to IRAS. This gives businesses an option to outsource their tax filings to an integrated financial solution with ease and at a lower cost compared to traditional offerings.



Designed to be a one-stop finance solution providing accounting services for small businesses, Counto is one of the few accounting providers in Singapore that is invested in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for accounting, bookkeeping, and tax services. It uses AI technology to automate certain accounting tasks, such as gathering and analysing data from clients’ businesses and allowing its accountants to focus on higher-value activities, thus saving time and resources.



Counto’s AI-powered platform has been designed to assist accountants with daily routines such as data entry, report creation, and bookkeeping tasks. It also enables clients to upload relevant invoices and data from their businesses to Counto’s platform. The system will immediately analyse the data, categorise them into folders, auto-create payment drafts to suppliers, and more.



Clients of Counto are also able to sync their bank accounts and link other platforms to the system without worrying about reporting inaccuracies or gaps. As a fintech startup, Counto uses a technology-first approach to offer accounting and bookkeeping services, corporate secretarial services, as well as business registration services — all of which aim to help companies maximise their output and focus on growing their business.



Counto is also exploring advanced technologies to provide clients with more accurate and speedy results. By embracing AI, Counto aims to further enhance the precision and efficiency of its corporate tax filing services. Future goals include expanding in Asia and the United Kingdom.



For more information on Counto, please visit https://mycounto.com/.

