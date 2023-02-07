Taiwan rejects 12.3 tons of Chilean cherries for excessive pesticide residue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine batches of cherries imported from Chile have been rejected at Taiwan’s borders after they were found to contain excessive pesticide residues, Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

The Chilean cherries were among 35 imported products that failed the most recent border inspections due to containing excessive pesticide residues or other disqualifying conditions, CNA quoted the FDA as saying. These products were either returned or destroyed.

Other goods that did not pass muster included frozen sunfish intestines imported from Singapore, kumquats from Japan, frozen pork from Spain, and instant noodles from Indonesia.

According to the FDA, the insecticide cyantraniliprole has been detected in nine batches of Chilean cherries. FDA division head Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕) told the media that at present, Taiwan has set legal limits on cyantraniliprole residues for five items, which include melons and fruits, cauliflower, tea, pears, and apples. According to regulations, no cyantraniliprole can be detected in other food items, including cherries, CNA cited Chen as saying.

The rates of Chilean cherries failing border inspections have increased since early January, Chen said. Therefore, since January 11, 100% batch-by-batch inspections of Chilean cherries have been carried out, and such control measures will be maintained until the end of March, he added, per CNA.