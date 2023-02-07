Alexa
Finnish lawmaker calls for deeper economic ties with Taiwan

Mikko Karna lauds Taiwan as 'significant economic actor' in East Asia

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/07 16:38
(Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Finland is seeking closer economic ties with Taiwan, Mikko Karna, chair of Finnish Parliament’s Taiwan Friendship Group, said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

“Taiwan is a significant economic actor here in East Asia,” Karna said, adding that the nation’s semiconductor production is "highly appreciated.”

The lawmaker said Finland is also eager to collaborate with Taiwan in science, technology, research, education, and culture. The two countries “can contribute a lot to international development and to the welfare of our people and the global community,” he said.

Karna, who is leading a delegation in Taiwan, described his visit as “an excellent opportunity” to understand Taiwan’s economic strengths and security developments in the Taiwan Strait.

Finland supports Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, Karna said. Taiwan’s inclusion is beneficial for the health, security, and well-being of Taiwanese and those in the region.

Given the geopolitics of today, “it is of utmost importance to rely on stable values of peace and democracy which guide our work and cooperation,” Karna said. He pointed out that Taiwan and Finland both cherish freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and equality.

Karna stressed that the two nations must, "together, condemn China’s aggression towards Taiwan.” “Taiwan has the right to decide its own future,” he said.

Tsai said she believes bilateral industrial cooperation “will grow even stronger.”

She called on the global democratic community to work closely to defend regional prosperity, supply chain security, and freedom and democracy, as authoritarianism continues to expand.

The president also hoped that Taiwan and Finland could also “take further steps to deepen exchanges, share experience, and strengthen democratic resilience” to improve the well-being of both peoples.

Over the course of their five-day trip, the delegation is meeting with top officials to discuss issues of regional security and bilateral exchange. The group will also visit Hsinchu Science Park, as well as a cultural site in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

The parliamentarians are scheduled to depart on Feb. 9.
