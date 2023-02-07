Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Homegrown blueberries hailed as a Taiwan miracle

Local firm joins NTU experts in overcoming natural limitations of growing the fruit

  148
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/07 16:07
(Facebook, Taiwan Blueberry photo)

(Facebook, Taiwan Blueberry photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan now has its own blueberries thanks to a six-year effort lauded by local officials as an agricultural wonder.

While Taiwan boasts a great variety of fruits, blueberries are mostly imported from countries like Peru, Chile and the U.S. Quality of the fruit is an issue due to the decline in freshness from lengthy shipping and the fact it often comes in the top three among imported fruits failing pesticide inspections, wrote FoodNext.

The concerns can now be addressed after a collaboration between Taiwan Blueberry, a local farming company, and National Taiwan University (NTU), bore fruit.

The Mandarin name of the company “山丘藍,” literally means “hill blue,” as it managed to cultivate the fruit at the foothills of Alishan, a mountain range in central Taiwan, with the expertise of a team led by Li Kuo-tan (李國譚), a professor at NTU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. According to Li, the team spent over 15 years developing the technique to grow the delicate fruit as three factors—blueberry variety, soil, and weather—are all important.

Years of effort have paid off. A sprawling 30-hectare farm down the hills of Chiayi’s Alishan and along the Bazhang River can now mass produce the berry, harvested between December through May.

The “Made in Taiwan” blueberries are touted as freshly picked and juicy. No further processing is involved when they are harvested and packaged, said the company. The product is now available via online orders or at 7-Eleven stores across the country.

Taiwan has seen a surge in demand for blueberries. It imported more than 2,000 tons of the fruit in 2021, up from 330 tons in 2011, per the Council of Agriculture.

Homegrown blueberries hailed as a Taiwan miracle

Homegrown blueberries hailed as a Taiwan miracle
(Facebook, Taiwan Blueberry photos)
Taiwan
blueberry
berry
Chile
Peru
U.S.
Taiwan Blueberry
Made in Taiwan
Alishan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s internet freedom rules in Asia
Taiwan’s internet freedom rules in Asia
2023/02/06 17:24
Taiwan reports 16,391 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 16,391 local COVID cases
2023/02/06 14:42
China claims kinship with Taiwan in threatening video
China claims kinship with Taiwan in threatening video
2023/02/06 12:30
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval ships around country
2023/02/06 10:23
Taiwan academic, democracy researcher Yun-han Chu dies age 67
Taiwan academic, democracy researcher Yun-han Chu dies age 67
2023/02/06 09:56