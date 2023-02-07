Photo of the Day: Lanterns inspired by Belize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is celebrating 34 years of diplomatic relations with the Central American country of Belize. Over the past few decades, both sides have interacted frequently through trade, trade, tourism, and culture.

Belize has been referred to as a “Garden of Eden” with diverse ecosystems hosting thousands of endemic animal and plant species. Belize was also the center of the Mayan Empire, and more than 600 historical sites have been discovered within its borders.

To celebrate bilateral relations, Belize is featured in this beautiful lantern showcasing some of its wonderful plant and animal life. Belize hosts the world's first jaguar ecological reserve: Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary. This lantern features two jaguars prowling the tropical rainforest which is also home to the Mayan pyramids.



(Central America Trade Office photo)

Also depicted in this lantern are other animals such as the tapir, which is the national animal of Belize, as well as the toucan, which is the national bird. Also of note in this display are mahogany trees and black orchids, which are the pride of Belize, demonstrating the country's dedication to the protection of ecology, animal life, and cultural heritage.