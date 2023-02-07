Fired Foxconn exec in Taiwan sues company for NT62 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — William Wei (魏國章), the former Apple software architect and consultant who spent 12 years with the company under Steve Jobs, is suing his former employer Foxconn for NT$62 million (US$20.6 million), alleging unlawful termination.

The New Taipei District Court will begin hearing the case on Feb. 21. Foxconn responded today (Feb. 7) that it will handle all matters according to the law, and that it will not rule out further legal action to protect itself from any false statements being made.

Foxconn head-hunted Wei more than two years ago to serve as its Chief Technology Officer as the company began exploring electric vehicle development. Wei claims that executives attempted to coerce him to voluntarily resign in September last year, a move that would have allowed the company to avoid paying Wei a large severance payment.

Wei claims that Foxconn and its current chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) tried to force him out through various location and role reassignments that Wei was not asked about before their implementation.

On Sept. 29, the company's HR department presented Wei with a "resignation letter agreement," asking him to sign. When he refused, security relieved him of his entry card and denied him access to the office, according to Wei.

Wei also said that when he raised the issue with Foxconn HR, they said the move was lawful as he was working on a contract employee agreement, rather than on a regular employment agreement, which Wei disputes.