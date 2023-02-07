Southern Thailand jungle resort awaits Taiwanese tourists’ discovery

KRABI (Taiwan News) — The Lunar New Year holidays proved Thailand to be one of international tourists’ top destinations, though Phuket’s neighboring Krabi remains underexplored by Taiwanese travelers.

A 20-minute drive and 20-minute boat ride from Krabi International Airport, nestled between three beaches and looming limestone cliffs, is Rayavadee, an award-winning resort covered in dense foliage. Despite its history spanning nearly three decades, the luxurious resort shows no sign of age, and blends with its surrounding natural environment so flawlessly that two species of monkeys can be seen swinging and jumping through tree branches above its buildings.

Rayavadee’s concern for sustainability is apparent in its thriving gardens. During the resort’s development, most of the trees within its range were kept while paths were built around them, which is why they are all winding and can get confusing at times.



Patrons must take a speedboat to reach Rayavadee after getting to Krabi. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

Though trees grow freely at the resort, when they die or grow into positions that cause safety concerns and must be cut down, Rayavadee plants another in their place.

With 101 accommodation units, four restaurants, a public pool, a spa, an activity center, and a fitness center, Rayavadee is so big that one of the first sights that greet patrons upon entering its lobby is a map of the resort. The accommodation units consist of two-story, circular “pavilions” that come with or without pools, as well as larger “villas” that include multiple buildings.



Walking in Rayavadee feels like walking in a jungle. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



Monkeys frequent the canopy above Rayavadee’s facilities and suites. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

The Family Villa, though categorized as a villa, includes a pavilion that is linked to a one-story building serving as the master bedroom and bathroom via a long hallway. A large garden surrounds the connected buildings and a 12 by three-meter swimming pool.

On the first floor of the pavilion is a cozy living room, next to which is a staircase that leads to the second-floor bedroom and bathroom that sleeps from two to four people. The master bedroom, newly renovated, is spacious and bright, with French casement doors that open directly to the swimming pool.



The Family Villa consists of a pavilion and a one-story building housing the master bedroom and bathroom, connected by a corridor. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



Every pavilion comes with a cozy living room on the first floor. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

The Raitalay Villa gets its name from its location, tucked away in a quiet corner on Raitalay Beach. The private deck with a pool overlooks the Andaman Sea and leads to two buildings, one of which houses the living room, small dining room, and a pantry while the other contains two adjoining bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the Rayavadee Villa is situated on Phra Nang Beach, making it a great spot to view the sun setting above emerald waters and behind Happy Island. Aside from a full living room, dining room, pantry, two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, this villa comes with extensive gardens, a sauna, beachside pool, and jacuzzi.

The master bedroom and bathroom are equally spacious and provide patrons with a full view of the Phra Nang Beach. The second bedroom, though not as big as the master, comes with a Japanese-style outdoor bathtub.



The Raitalay Villa comes with a deck overlooking the beach. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

The Rayavadee Villa’s private pool. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

Of the four restaurants available at Rayavadee, The Grotto provides the most unique dining environment. The venue is set against a limestone cliff on Phra Nang Beach, and the restaurant offers a European-style a la carte menu during the day and set menus during evenings.

Raya Dining is where breakfast, a mix of buffet and all-you-can-eat a la carte, and Rayavadee’s weekly complimentary afternoon tea, are served, with both indoor and outdoor seating available. The choice of dishes blends Thai and Western styles.

Other dining options at Rayavadee include Krua Phranang, a Thai restaurant also set by Phra Nang Beach, and Raitalay Terrace, which is located at the resort’s Raitalay Beach entrance and offers international dishes.



Patrons enjoy the view of Phra Nang Beach and Happy Island while dining at The Grotto. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



Grilled seafood as part of the set menu offered at The Grotto during evenings. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chaing photo)

Due to its secluded location only reachable by boat, Rayavadee encourages its patrons to book activities and tours directly with its dedicated activity center, where a list of excursions is available, ranging from island-hopping tours, water activities, hiking, rock-climbing, local tours, and cultural lessons. The programs are operated by the resort itself, and patrons do not have to worry about arranging for their own transportation or tour guides.

Apart from Thailand’s beloved tropical islands that require longer boat rides to see, there are also attractions reachable by foot from Rayavadee. The Big Bat Cave, for example, is just to the side of Phra Nang Beach, requiring just a bit of climbing to reach an opening that grants a breathtaking view of the jungle, beach, sea, and island below.



The view from the Big Bat Cave. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)



Rayavadee-operated activities and tours allow patrons to fully explore its surrounding environments and scenery. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)