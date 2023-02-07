Taiwan adds 22,980 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 22,980 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Feb. 7), with 414 imported cases and 45 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 27% from the same day last week.

The center also urged the public to receive next-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves from infecting variants like BQ.1, BF.7, and XBB, reducing the risk of developing severe symptoms.

Local cases

Local cases included 10,696 males and 12,270 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 14 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,289 cases, 2,906 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,900 in Taichung City, 2,263 in Taoyuan City, 2,029 in Taipei City, 1,993 in Tainan City, 1,112 in Changhua County, 682 in Pingtung,

653 in Hsinchu County, 629 in Miaoli County, 580 in Yilan County, 538 in Yunlin County, 498 in Hsinchu City, 368 in Chiayi County, 366 in Nantou County, 349 in Keelung City, 300 in Hualien County, 207 in Chiayi City, 165 in Taitung County, 78 in Kinmen County, 68 in Penghu County, and seven in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 192 males and 222 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 45 deaths included 24 males and 21 females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 39 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 30 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,708,863 cases, of which 9,658,166 were local and 50,643 were imported. So far, 16,795 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.