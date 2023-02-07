Polishing Market Size, Share, Technological Innovation and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Polishing Market , including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.
Global Polishing Market Worth Over US$ 69.12 Billion in 2016, and Expected To Surpass US$ 91.25 Billion at A CAGR Of 4.7% during the Forecast Period (2016-2022).
The report on the global Polishing market uses the top-down and bottom-up approaches to define, analyze, and describe the market trends for the next five years. The report also tracks the emerging applications, innovative technologies, and mergers & acquisitions. It also focuses on the growth drivers and restraints for the key market players during the forecast period.
The growth in this market is mainly attributed to growing purchase of vehicle. This will increase the investment of owners towards vehicle maintenance, in turn, augmenting the growth of the polishing market.
Furthermore, the availability of different channels such as private owners, franchised dealers, and independent dealers and the increasing penetration of the online platform will also drive the market growth. With the increase in disposable income of individuals across the globe, there will be a rapid growth in the market.
High-speed machining advances and growth of water-based coatings are factors which are aiding the market growth. Also to prevent vehicles from corrosion and rust, polishing is the cost-effective solution.
On the other hand, outdating technologies & systems, capital intensity and stringent regulatory policies are some of the restraining factors of the polishing market.
Geographically, North America holds the largest share among all other regions due to the significant R&D taking place in aircraft and marine manufacturing units. Unfortunately, the polishing industry has also suffered due to a majority of mold build work. However, the poor quality of molds that are built overseas is bringing polishing work back to North America. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing markets in the forecast period due to the growth in all the major segments in individual sectors as well as defense sectors. Moreover, South-east Asia leads in crystal polishing market due to the rise in demand from individuals.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the polishing market by the following segments:
Polishing Market by Type
Auto Polishing
Marine Polishing
Aircraft Polishing
Metal Polishing
Ophthalmic Lens Polishing
Display Polishing
Crystal Polishing
Other Polishing Types
Polishing Market by End-user
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the polishing market include:
Ferro Corporation
Praxair Technology, Inc.
Universal Photonics, Inc.
Demeter Technologies, Inc.
Micro Abrasives Corporation
