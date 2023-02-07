Healthcare IT Market Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Healthcare IT Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.
Global Healthcare IT Market is forecasted to reach 382 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2016 to 2024.
The global healthcare IT market has been segmented on the basis of type and end user. By type, the market is categorized into healthcare payer solutions, healthcare provider solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. The healthcare provider solution is further segmented into clinical solutions and non-clinical healthcare IT solutions. Healthcare providers and healthcare payers are the various segmentations of healthcare IT market by end user. By type, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Healthcare providers was the highest revenue generating segment by end user, accounting for more than two third of the total market share in 2016. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.
Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, and India. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
The major key players operating in the global healthcare IT market are McKesson Corporation, Infosys, athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Philips, United Healthcare Group, GE Healthcare, Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Carestream Health.
Scope of Healthcare IT Market
Type Segments
Healthcare Provider Solutions
Clinical Solutions
Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)
Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)
Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
Radiation Dose Management
Specialty Management Information Systems
Medical Image Processing and Analysis Systems
Healthcare IT Integration Systems
Practice Management Systems
Laboratory Information Systems
Digital Pathology Solutions
Mobile Health Solutions
Telehealth
Non-Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions
Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
Medication Management Systems
Healthcare Asset Management
Workforce Management Systems (WFM)
Revenue Cycle Management Solutions
Medical Document Management Solutions
Financial Management Systems
Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
Population Health Management Solutions
Supply Chain Management
Healthcare Analytics
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Healthcare Payer Solutions
Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems
Claims Management Solutions
Fraud Management Solutions
Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)Systems
Member Eligibility Management Solutions
Provider Network Management Solutions
Payment Management Solutions
Customer Relationship Management Solutions
Medical Document Management Solutions
Other Payer Solutions
HCIT Outsourcing Services
Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market
Payer IT Outsourcing Services
Operational IT Outsourcing Services
IT Infrastructure Management Services
End User Segments
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Content:
Market Introduction
Market Report Scope and Methodology
Overview of Market Research Methodology
Market Overview and Dynamics
Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022
Market Segmentation by Application
Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19
Market Competitive Landscape Analysis
Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Conclusion
Continued……………….
