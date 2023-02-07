Commercial Avionics Market Size, End-use and Regional Demand and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Commercial Avionics Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

Global Commercial Avionics Market is forecasted to reach $27 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2016 and 2024

The global commercial avionics market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, system type and geography. By aircraft type, the market is further segmented into rotary wing aircraft, and fixed wing aircraft (very large aircraft, wide body aircraft and narrow aircraft). By systems type, the market is categorized into integrated modular avionics, cockpit systems, avionics full duplex switched Ethernet, cabin systems, navigation, flight control & emergency, surveillance, electrical systems, communication systems, central maintenance systems and others.

By geography, the commercial avionics market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players in the commercial avionics market include Universal Avionics System Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Diehl Aerospace GmbH, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, General Electronics, L-3 Communications, Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Astronautics Corporation of America and Curtiss-Wright Corporation, among others.

Scope of Commercial Avionics Market

Aircraft Type Segments

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Systems Type Segments

Integrated Modular Avionics

Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet

Cockpit Systems

Cabin Systems

Flight Control & Emergency

Navigation

Surveillance

Electrical Systems

Communication Systems

Central Maintenance Systems

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

