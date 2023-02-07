Automotive Cameras Market Size and Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast: 2023-2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Automotive Cameras Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.
Global Automotive Cameras Market is forecasted to reach $33 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2016 to 2024.
The technology segment comprises stereo cameras, mono cameras, infrared cameras and others. By product, the global automotive camera is segmented into side-view cameras, rear-view enhancement, interior-view cameras and forward-view cameras. By application the market is sub-segmented into LDWS, blindspot, parking, night vision, parking surround view, drowsiness, distance, AFS and others. By product, the rear-view enhancement is the leading market at present and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period owing to its wide usage during parking and reverse driving. Stereo cameras dominated the technology segment with the maximum market share. Distance cameras are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the overall application segment.
Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major companies operating in this market are Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, KYOCERA Corporation, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ficosa International S.A., Valeo Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Transcend Information Inc. and Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., among others.
Scope of Automotive Cameras Market
Technology Segments
Stereo Cameras
Mono Cameras
Infrared Cameras
Others
Product Segments
side-view cameras
rear-view enhancement
interior-view cameras
forward-view cameras
Application Segments
LDWS
Blindspot
Parking
Night Vision
Parking Surround View
Drowsiness
Distance
AFS
Others
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
